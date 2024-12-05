NASCAR Champion Martin Truex Jr.’s MTJ Aviation Soars with Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings

2017 NASCAR Champion, Martin Truex Jr. launched MTJ Aviation, a private charter aviation company that transports lifesaving organs and surgical teams for multiple Transplant Centers nationwide as well as flying Truex Jr. to NASCAR tracks throughout the country.

Its fleet includes five (5) Beechcraft 400XP’s which have a maximum range of 1,704 miles and a maximum speed of 505 mph. With a total cabin volume of 368.3 cubic feet, it is comfortable for up to eight passengers. Thanks to Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings, the fleet looks great and provides surgical teams with the highest feeling of confidence when they board and reach their destinations.

“I’ve always taken a lot of pride in long-term relationships, and Sherwin-Williams has been an awesome partner, both with our racing program and MTJ Aviation,” says Martin Truex, Jr., who recently retired from driving in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Truex Jr. is the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion and completed his fifth season driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, whose championship racing team all utilize Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. Truex has 34 career victories in the Cup Series. He previously drove for Furniture Row Racing, where, in his five years with the team, he amassed 17 victories, including the Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500. Truex is also a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2004-05) and has 13 career wins in that division.

Guy Cooper, MTJ Aviation Director of Operations and Chief Pilot, concurs with Truex when it comes to praising Sherwin-Williams helping MTJ build their brand in the air:

“We’re typically flying surgical teams around the clock. They want to see an airplane that not just looks nice, but presents the image of something that’s well kept and shows professionalism. The trust we have in Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings is very high. We choose Sherwin-Williams Aerospace products because they’re very good at what they do, and what they supply; and that’s very important to us.”

“I decided to launch a private aviation charter company because of our experience flying to NASCAR races every weekend over the last decade or so. Over the past five years, MTJ Aviation has evolved into lifesaving missions 24/7 where performance, safety and the look of our aircraft is critically important,” adds Truex Jr.