Samson Sky Develops Exclusive Hybrid Drive-and-Fly System to Power their Switchblade Flying Car

Samson Sky, producers of the Switchblade Flying Car, which had its monumental First Flight in November 2023, is revealing details about their specialized hybrid electric drive system that powers the vehicle. Company officials say that many advantages are made possible by their exclusive Skybrid Technology™, including energy savings, and the convenience of fueling up at any gas station, making it truly practical to own and operate.

They announced that Samson's proprietary Skybrid Technology is powered by a 260 hp four-cylinder internal combustion engine that is liquid-cooled and sourced from the automotive industry. The engine runs on premium auto gas (as opposed to expensive aviation fuel which contains lead). Samson is modifying the engine for aircraft use and has rebadged it as the Samson-4.

The gas engine powers a generator, which directs power to electric motors that power the wheels when driving, or to separate electric motors for the propellers when flying. For redundancy there are two electric motors in each of the two propeller pods.

According to the Samson website, another benefit of Skybrid for the flying car is reverse thrust. Reverse thrust is a system that temporarily redirects the thrust in the opposite direction of its forward motion. "It actually acts like a drag parachute, which provides air brake assist and slows down the plane on the runway after touchdown," said Sam Bousfield, CEO Samson Sky and designer of the Switchblade. The vehicle is also equipped with high-performance racing brakes at all wheels.

"By running the motors directly from the generator to the wheels and the propellers, it is simpler, lighter, more efficient, and only a small battery pack will be required," said Bousfield. "There is very little wasted energy, which means less fuel is needed to travel the same distance."

Bousfield concluded, "The takeaway here is that this flying sports car enables you to drive and fly wherever you want, on your own schedule. And as a pilot, I can tell you that the freedom you will feel and the breathtaking views you will see while flying the Switchblade will be incredible!"

The Switchblade Flying Sports Car is a street-legal, hybrid electric vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air. You park the Switchblade in your garage, and drive it from there to a nearby airport. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes. You fly your registered aircraft to the airport nearest your destination, then simply land, transform back to driving mode – the wings and tail safely stowed and protected – and drive the last few miles to your destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room for travel bags, and flies up to 500 miles on a single tank of premium auto gas.