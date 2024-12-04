DCS Wins Prime Position on $33B IAC Multiple-Award Contract

DCS Corporation has been awarded a prime contract under Pool 1 of the Defense Technology Information Center's (DTIC) Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC). The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, research and development contract has a shared ceiling of $33,164,000,000.

The IAC MAC provides Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) and R&D-related analytical services to the Department of Defense and other national security customers. The broad scope covers 22 Technical Focus Areas that fit within three primary domains: Defense Systems, Cyber-Security and Information Systems, and Homeland Defense and Security.

"DCS is thrilled to be an IAC MAC prime contractor," commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman & CEO. "We are proud of our long history supporting complex DTIC RDT&E task orders and eager to expand our support. We are proud to contribute to this critical work of accelerating research across DoD and delivering critical solutions to the Warfighter."

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of DTIC and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and Federal Government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.