LATAM Anticipates Solid Operational and Financial Growth for 2025

LATAM Airlines Group today announced its guidance with financial and operational projections for 2025. LATAM estimates adjusted EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and rent costs) between US$3.25 billion and US$3.60 billion for next year, representing an increase compared to the guidance for this year, which projects an adjusted EBITDAR between US$3.00 billion and US$3.15 billion by the end of 2024.

At the same time, the group expects growth in its passenger operations between 7% and 9% (measured in available seat kilometers – ASK). In the case of the domestic market of its Brazilian affiliate, a growth of between 6% and 8% is projected, while for the domestic markets of its affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, the expected growth is between 4% and 6%. In the international market, the increase would be between 7% and 9%.

"Today we are informing the market of our financial and operational projections for next year, which reflect the group’s positive results and long-term dedication to seeking efficiencies and cost containment, always putting the customer at the center of our business," said LATAM Airlines Group CEO, Roberto Alvo.

In line with the guidance for 2025, LATAM group anticipates an adjusted levered free cash flow generation of over US$1.0 billion, which will be driven by interest savings achieved as a result of debt refinancing. Additionally, the group projects an adjusted passenger unit cost excluding fuel between 4.2 to 4.4 cents.

Finally, LATAM expects to maintain its adjusted net leverage ratio (Total Net Debt/adjusted EBITDAR) at or below 1.7 times and anticipates liquidity of over US$3.9 billion for the next year, ensuring operational resilience and flexibility for growth.



