Embraer Signs Contract with Finep to Continue Development of the SABER M200 Multimission Radar

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3), a global leader in the aerospace industry, signed a R$ 147 million contract today at Mostra BID with the Financiadora de Estudos e Projetos (Finep) to complete new technologies to be used in the SABER M200 Multimission radar.

The new generation transportable tactical radar is optimized for medium-altitude air defense, surveillance and military aircraft. The SABER M200 Multimission radar is equipped with an Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system to provide end users with an accurate aircraft identification capability. Thanks to its cutting-edge technology, this radar will expand the Brazilian Armed Forces’ operational capabilities while ensuring readiness for future air defense systems.

“Finep's support for the development of the M200 multi-mission radar represents the continuation of a long tradition of cooperation for the development of a family of radars for the Brazilian Army. The M200 Multimission radar will be a key asset for building a Medium altitude Anti-Aircraft Defense System, essential for strengthening our country's deterrence capacity," said Finep's president, Celso Pansera.

"The signing of this contract reinforces our commitment to developing the most advanced systems and solutions in Brazil, incorporating high national technological content," said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. "Counting on Finep's support for this important step is essential in order to develop and maintain a greater autonomy and sovereignty in this type of strategic technology."

The SABER M200 Multimission radar is part of the Strategic Planning of the Brazilian Army and Embraer. This program has the support of the Brazilian Government for the development of genuinely national and independent AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar technologies, the Brazilian Armed Forces and export customers.