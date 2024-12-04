Aero-Dienst GmbH and AeroSource International Pvt Ltd Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Business Aviation Services in India and APAC

Aero-Dienst GmbH, a leading European business aviation service provider, and AeroSource International Pvt Ltd, India’s premier aviation consultancy, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that will strengthen their service offerings and create unmatched value for customers in the business aviation sector.

This partnership brings together Aero-Dienst’s over 65 years of expertise in aircraft maintenance, operations, and management with AeroSource International’s 20+ years of leadership in aviation consultancy in India. The collaboration aims to provide clients with end-to-end solutions, including maintenance, interiors, paintwork modification, components etc while meeting the highest global standards.

Expanding Horizons

Through this partnership, Aero-Dienst GmbH will extend its technical and maintenance support to Indian corporates, offering access to world-class facilities for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). AeroSource will leverage its deep local knowledge and relationships with India’s corporate sector to help Aero-Dienst expand its footprint in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

Mutual Synergy

The alliance enables both companies to share resources, expertise, and industry networks. AeroSource’s vast experience in handling multiple aircraft transactions and its understanding of the unique regulatory environment in India complements Aero-Dienst’s robust European base and its reputation for delivering operational excellence.

Comments from Leadership

“Aero-Dienst is thrilled to partner with AeroSource International,” said André Ebach, Managing Director of Aero-Dienst GmbH. “India is a dynamic market with tremendous potential, and AeroSource’s proven expertise makes them an ideal partner for our expansion efforts.”

Mr. Vinod Singel, Managing Director of AeroSource International Pvt Ltd, remarked, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies. Combining Aero-Dienst’s technical capabilities with AeroSource’s market insights will enable us to deliver seamless aviation solutions that exceed client expectations.”

A Shared Vision

This collaboration reflects the shared vision of both companies: to provide safe, efficient, and customer-centric services that set new benchmarks in the aviation industry. Together, Aero-Dienst GmbH and AeroSource International aim to make business aviation more accessible and reliable for their customers across borders.