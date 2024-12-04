Metrojet Announces CEO Retirement and Successor Appointment

The Hong Kong-based Metrojet Limited (www.metrojet.com) today announces the upcoming retirement of its CEO, Mr Gary Dolski, and the appointment of Mr Dave Yip as Acting CEO, both effective from January 1, 2025.

Gary has been an integral part of Metrojet since joining the company in April 2017 as Managing Director of Aircraft Management and Charter and being appointed as CEO in September 2017. His significant contributions include receiving Board approval and development of the new Metrojet Engineering Clark maintenance and hangar parking facility in Clark, the Philippines, expansion of both Hong Kong and Clark MRO business including OEM authorisations, and successfully navigating the company through the pandemic years, industry downturn and current geopolitical turmoil. Under Gary's eight years of dedicated service, Metrojet has maintained their steadfast focus on safety, quality and customer centric approach to business. His commitment and strategic vision have been invaluable to the company's success.

In conjunction with this announcement, Metrojet is pleased to appoint Mr Dave Yip, currently the Chief Operating Officer, as the acting CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Dave brings with him over 20 years of progressive management experience in the commercial and business aviation sectors. His strong industry and regional knowledge in aircraft management and maintenance, coupled with his leadership skills, makes him well-suited to guide Metrojet through its next phase of growth and innovation.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to Gary for his eight years of excellent service and are excited to welcome Dave to his new role," said Mr David Tong, the Vice Chairman of Metrojet. "Dave’s expertise and vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our services and deliver exceptional value to our aircraft management and maintenance clients."