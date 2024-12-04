Muirhead Avionics/AMETEK MRO Expands Team to Meet Rising Demand for Legacy Equipment Services

Muirhead Avionics/AMETEK MRO is re-shaping its management team to manage the current shift in expectation regarding fleet and equipment renewals. David Bentley, Divisional Vice President & Business Unit Manager at Muirhead Avionics/AMETEK MRO, controls one of the largest specialist avionics repair facilities in Europe which specialises in the repair, overhaul and maintenance of complex OEM equipment for the global Airbus and Boeing fleets.

“It is evident from the significant number of lease-extensions that are being agreed that operators are committing to flying ageing aircraft for longer than expected. Until new aircraft enter the global fleet in meaningful numbers, we will see older components continuing to be repaired and recycled. The market for USM (used serviceable material) is extremely buoyant with very few aircraft and engines being dismantled” explains Bentley.

Another factor affecting the market is that OEMs are off-loading MRO work to niche specialists like Muirhead Avionics under Approved Repair Contracts (ARCs). “It’s important to understand that a focus on legacy equipment is not the OEMs’ priority” he adds. “It is difficult for them to continue to support older avionics equipment and technologies when they are committed to developing new products and systems. This is where we come in.”

Taking steps to mitigate the impact of the knock-on effect that supply chain issues and skilled labour shortages are having across the aviation industry, Muirhead Avionics is pleased to welcome Ramey Jamil, as new Engineering Director and Jules Roberts as Customer Services Manager to the team.

To oversee Muirhead Avionics’ calibration, flight data and engineering teams, the Company has appointed Ramey Jamil to the post of Engineering Director. With over 15 years’ experience in aircraft systems, engineering and control, specialising in autonomous eVTOL, UAVs and special mission aircraft, Ramey’s expertise includes system architecture design, flight control systems, avionics, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies into aerospace platforms. Ramey holds a PhD in Aerospace Engineering and is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society.

Bentley acknowledges that building a team to strengthen the business with the necessary knowledge and experience is fundamental if Muirhead Avionics is to continue to partner with OEMs on the repair side. He is also keen to point out that having the commercial acumen to understand the pressures operators are under is also key. “Customer service plays a vital role when the impact of any delay, or broken promise, reverberates down the line and affects dispatch reliability.”

To act as this interface, qualified Change Management Practitioner, Jules Roberts, has just joined the Company as Customer Services Manager. She will be responsible for driving the customer service strategy, collaborating with business leaders and leading transformative projects. This includes the implementation of customer-centric technology to improve customer satisfaction and ensure the consistent delivery of Muirhead Avionics’ component MRO services which are founded upon quality and precision.

Bentley concludes, “Muirhead Avionics recognises that we need experienced and knowledgeable people who have a passion for the future of aviation. Even though we are focused on legacy repairs right now, the industry is on the cusp of change, and we are preparing for what is to come.”