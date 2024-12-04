Saudia Enhances Indian Operations, Aiming for 7.5 Million Visitors by 2030

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is poised to deepen its commitment to the Indian market, reflecting its strategic focus on expanding operations and service offerings. With over five decades of service in India, Saudia is set to enhance its connectivity and cater to the evolving needs of Indian guests as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.

A Long-standing Commitment to India

Since its inaugural flight to Mumbai in 1965, Saudia has established itself as a reliable choice for Indian passengers, providing direct links to Saudi Arabia and beyond. Currently, the airline operates 54 weekly flights across six major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin and Kozhikode, solidifying its position as a leading Gulf carrier in India.

Saudia recognizes India’s immense potential for inbound tourism, with a goal of attracting 7.5 million Indian visitors annually by 2030. This ambitious target aligns with the Kingdom’s vision to position tourism as a pivotal component of its economy, making India a vital source of visitors to Saudi Arabia.

Innovative Solutions for an Enhanced Travel Experience

To enhance the travel experience for Indian passengers, Saudia is focused on increasing flight frequencies and enhancing its service offerings. The airline supports various travel purposes, including tourism, business, and religious pilgrimages such as Hajj and Umrah.

In line with its digital transformation strategy, Saudia had launched the BETA version of Travel Companion (TC), an AI-powered platform designed to elevate the travel experience for passengers. This innovative service offers personalized solutions, enabling travelers to seamlessly book hotels, transportation, and activities through trusted providers, ensuring a smoother and more convenient journey from start to finish.

Furthermore, Saudia has revamped its AlFursan loyalty program, making it easier for members to manage rewards, track mileage, and upgrade their membership levels. These enhancements reflect Saudia’s commitment to delivering a user-friendly and seamless service for its clientele.

A Vision for Growth Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030

Saudia’s growth initiatives are closely tied to Saudi Vision 2030, a strategic initiative aimed at transforming the Kingdom into a global tourism hub. The airline’s role is pivotal in connecting Indian guests to Saudi Arabia, facilitating religious pilgrimages, business opportunities, and leisure tourism. Saudia's efforts to connect Indian guests to Saudi Arabia will play a key role in supporting the Kingdom’s goal of welcoming 330 million visitors by 2030, as these travelers contribute to both the religious, business, and leisure tourism sectors that are integral to this ambitious vision.

The airline’s growth efforts include the introduction of 105 new aircraft, further enhancing its capacity to meet growing travel demands. This fleet will allow Saudia to offer enhanced connectivity and a superior travel experience for passengers.

As Saudia strengthens its presence in India, it remains dedicated to expanding connectivity, enhancing passenger services, and supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. With increased flights, innovative digital solutions, and a modernized fleet, Saudia is committed to providing a superior travel experience for passengers while reinforcing the vital link between India and Saudi Arabia.