C&L Aerospace Secures Bulk Purchase of Cessna Citation Aircraft

C&L Aerospace, a C&L Aviation Group company, has entered into a long-term strategic agreement that facilitates the disassembly of end-of-life business jet aircraft. C&L will begin by initially disassembling 13 aircraft through the remainder of 2024. Parts from these aircraft will support various Cessna Citation models, including Excel (XL), XLS, XLS+, (560), Sovereign (680), and Latitude (680A).

Leveraging the scale enabled by this new program, C&L will expand its support to corporate jet operators and MRO’s either individually, via consignment or through other tailored support programs offered by C&L. Additional aircraft types are planned to be added in the future.

“This strategic program will offer our customers greater availability of parts for these aircraft types said Chris Kilgour, CEO of C&L Aviation Group. “With our MRO facility in Bangor, Maine, and our strategically located Global Warehouse Network, C&L is uniquely positioned to support these fleets.”

To meet increasing demand, C&L is expanding its disassembly operations and enhancing its in-house repair services, particularly in landing gear support. C&L is also forming new partnerships with leading repair vendors to expand its capabilities in aircraft component repairs.

The PW306C and PW545B engines removed from these aircraft will be disassembled to support engine shop visits, or made available as complete engines for lease, exchange, or sale.

C&L will also establish parts programs and stock essential components to support customers worldwide, providing an innovative alternative to the current supply chain-constrained parts suppliers.

This strategic purchase of business jet aircraft enhances C&L’s growing role as a global leader in aviation services and parts distribution.