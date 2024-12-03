airBaltic Celebrates Eight Years of Airbus A220-300 Operations

Beginning of December 2024 marks a significant milestone for airBaltic as it celebrates eight successful years of operating the Airbus A220-300. On November 30, 2016, airBaltic welcomed its first Airbus A220-300 aircraft, becoming the global launch operator of this game-changing aircraft. The first commercial flight with this aircraft type departed from airBaltic’s home base in Riga to Amsterdam on December 14, 2016.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “Over the past eight years, the Airbus A220-300 has played a vital role in airBaltic’s growth, helping us expand our network to more diverse destinations while improving operational efficiency and driving customer satisfaction. This exceptional aircraft has enabled us to reach more distant and varied destinations, including Dubai, Marrakesh and Gran Canaria, providing our customers with greater connectivity and a wider range of travel options. As the global launch customer of the Airbus A220-300, we continue to be proud ambassadors of this remarkable aircraft.”

The airline currently operates a fleet of 49 Airbus A220-300s, with a firm purchase agreement in place for 40 additional aircraft and purchase rights for another 10 units. This solidifies airBaltic’s status as the world's largest operator of this aircraft type.

Since the introduction of the Airbus A220-300, airBaltic has carried over 17 880 000 passengers on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The aircraft of the airline have completed nearly 192 000 flights and flown 422 000 block hours.

The Airbus A220-300 has performed beyond the company’s expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both passengers and the staff. This aircraft offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, and much more.