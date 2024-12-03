First Outfitted Gulfstream G800 Takes Flight

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced the Gulfstream G800 dedicated to testing the cabin interior has taken its first flight. The testing for this aircraft will validate the cabin design and performance of the industry’s longest-range aircraft, focusing on the complete passenger experience to ensure interior comfort and reliability.

Key Highlights

Flight Date and Details: The first outfitted G800 flew on Wednesday, November 27, for 1 hour and 41 minutes, reaching an altitude of 46,000 feet (14,021 meters) and a top speed of Mach 0.91.

Certification Program: It joins two other test aircraft in the certification program and will undergo tests for system operations across various phases of flight and missions, including overnight trips, hot and cold weather scenarios, and turbulence.

Quote from Gulfstream

Mark Burns, President of Gulfstream, stated:

"The G800 flight test program is making great progress, reaffirming our confidence in the flexibility, durability, and reliability this aircraft will provide. With its vast range of innovative customization options, the ultralong-range G800 is a true testament to our industry-leading completions and interior and industrial design teams and their commitment to bespoke artistry."

Cabin Features

Ultragalley: Includes extensive counter, refrigeration, accessory, and storage space; a beverage maker; and cooking appliances.

Configuration: Up to four living areas, accommodating 19 passengers with sleeping space for up to 10.

Performance Specs

Longest-range Gulfstream aircraft ever designed.

Range: 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) at Mach 0.85. 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km) at Mach 0.90.

Best fuel efficiency and lowest carbon footprint in its class.

Cabin Experience

Air Quality: 100% fresh, never recirculated air purified by a plasma ionization clean air system.

Cabin Altitude: The lowest in business aviation.

Windows and Sound: Features 16 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows and whisper-quiet sound levels.

Flight Deck