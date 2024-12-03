SUBARU Bell 412EPX Earns EASA Certification

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced the SUBARU Bell 412EPX has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification and can begin flight operations throughout the European Union.

“We’re pleased the SUBARU Bell 412EPX has received EASA certification and look forward to seeing its growing success in the European region,” said Danny Maldonado, chief commercial officer, Bell. “This is a testament to the program’s dedication to bring the most advanced Bell 412 model and its unparalleled capabilities to different markets and serve new customers and their missions.”

Bell secured multiple orders for the SUBARU Bell 412EPX platform in Europe, including one aircraft to Sarajevo Canton Ministry of Interior and two aircraft to the Republic of Croatia’s Ministry of Interior. The aircraft will be used for civil protection, firefighting, medical transport and natural disaster support. On a global scale, Bell recently announced signed purchase agreements for the SUBARU Bell 412EPXs to San Diego Fire-Rescue, the Japan Coast Guard, and Japan’s Nara and Miyazaki Prefectures.

With eleven aircraft variants spanning over four decades, the Bell 412 possesses a long history of supporting critical missions, including firefighting, law enforcement and search-and-rescue operations. Combining its increased maximum internal weight of 12,200 lbs., external weight of 13,000 lbs., and ability to carry 5,000 lbs. with a cargo hook, the SUBARU Bell 412EPX stands-out in its class for its ability to transport multitudes of public safety supplies. The SUBARU Bell 412EPX’s robust main rotor gearbox with dry run capability enables operators to benefit from increased horsepower to perform public safety operations more efficiently.