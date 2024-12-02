Duncan Aviation Offers Major Incentives for Gogo Connectivity Systems Installed via Satellite Network

In anticipation of a backlog for connectivity system upgrades in 2025, Duncan Aviation is encouraging customers to get ahead of the pack by offering sizeable future credits for upgrading from Gogo’s legacy air-to-ground (ATG) systems to the AVANCE L3 or AVANCE L5 connectivity platforms. If legacy ATG owner/operators haven’t chosen which AVANCE product best suits their needs, Duncan Aviation will offer credit for the installation of Gogo C1, a transitional option that maintains your current in-flight connectivity as Gogo launches its Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network.

As the aviation industry shifts to more robust inflight connectivity systems, Gogo is transitioning its legacy ATG network, which powers the ATG 1000/2000/4000/5000 systems, to new LTE network technology by December 31, 2025. In order to connect to the LTE network, legacy ATG customers must upgrade their hardware.

As this date approaches, Duncan Aviation anticipates operators will be unable to find shop capacity to complete the work before the deadline. To encourage operators to plan ahead and avoid connectivity disruption, Duncan Aviation will be offering credits to customers who schedule a Gogo installation at one of the company’s Satellite facilities before the end of 2024.

In December 2024, operators who install a Gogo system on their aircraft can earn between $7,500 to $10,000 as a credit on future avionics work performed on the same aircraft at the same Satellite, depending on the system they choose.

In addition, Gogo is offering generous rebates to customers who upgrade from its legacy ATG systems to the following systems during that same time period:

C1:$35K rebate upon AVANCE installation. When customers upgrade from C1 to AVANCE in the future, they have to trade in the C1 Line Replaceable Units (LRU) to receive the rebate

AVANCE L3 Plus or Max:$25K rebate from Gogo

AVANCE L5:$50K rebate from Gogo

Gogo introduced the Gogo C1 as a transitional yet efficient solution designed to bridge the gap during the network transition while planning for an upgrade to the more robust, advanced AVANCE platform. Gogo C1 ensures legacy ATG system users maintain their current connectivity and enjoy the same coverage areas, including the contiguous US and portions of Canada and Alaska.

Downtime for installation is minimal, as the C1 is a form-fit box swap that reuses the omnidirectional antennas, tray, wires, cables, and connectors, and the cabin telecommunications router in the ATG systems.

Gogo C1 customers will retain their current Gogo Business Aviation service plans, ensuring a seamless transition with no surprises in subscription or operational costs.

For more information about the credit program and for scheduling installs of the Gogo C1, or upgrades to AVANCE L3 or AVANCE L5, contact your nearest Duncan Aviation Satellite (https://duncanaviation.aero/locations/#satellites) or contact Regional Avionics Sales Manager Mark Winter (+1 713.539.7149 or via email [email protected]) or Satellite Business Development Manager Bruno Mazzani (+1 402.479.4211 or via email [email protected]).