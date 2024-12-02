GAMA Releases Third Quarter 2024 Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) published the Third Quarter 2024 General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report. The general aviation aircraft manufacturing industry’s results through the third quarter of 2024 show an increase in the overall value of aircraft shipments and increased shipments of piston airplanes, business jets and turbine helicopters, with turboprops and piston helicopters shipments in line with the first nine months of 2023.

"The health of our industry remains stable, which allows our companies to invest in technology and innovation that drives improved safety and sustainability for all civil aviation sectors. With new sessions and assemblies of governments set to convene shortly in both the U.S. and Europe, GAMA will continue to make the case to government leaders about the essential nature of the general and business aviation industry. Our message is simple and direct: we are ready to work with leaders on constructive policies to support the continued growth and societal health of countries and communities globally through business and general aviation products and operations,” said Pete Bunce, GAMA President and CEO.

Aircraft shipments through the third quarter of 2024, when compared to the same period in 2023, saw piston airplanes increase 7.5% with 1,221 units, turboprops were in line with 435 units, and business jets increase 10.1% with 501 units. The value of airplane deliveries through the third quarter of 2024 was $17.3 billion, an increase of 20.5%.

Helicopter shipments through the third quarter of 2024, when compared to the same period in 2023, saw piston helicopter in line with 156 units, and turbine helicopter increase 1.9% with 478 units. The value of helicopter deliveries was $2.7 billion.



Nine Month Aircraft Shipment & Billing

Aircraft Type 2023 2024 % Change Piston Airplanes 1,136 1,221 +7.5% Turboprops 439 435 -0.9% Business Jets 455 501 +10.1% Total Airplanes 2,030 2,157 +6.3% Total Airplane Billings $14.35B $17.30B +20.5% Piston Helicopters 158 156 -1.3% Turbine Helicopters 469 478 +1.9% Total Helicopters 627 634 +1.1% Total Helicopter Billings $2.69B $2.71B +0.5%

GAMA’s complete 2024 third quarter report can be found at gama.aero.

The 2024 year-end shipment and billing report will be published on February 19, 2025, during GAMA’s State of the Industry Press Conference in Washington D.C.