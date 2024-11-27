Flydocs Strengthens Product & Innovation Team with Latest Hires

flydocs, the aviation global leader in digital records, asset management, and engineering services, is strengthening its Product team as it appoints Tracy Barry as Head of Professional Services and Remon Sweers as Director of Product.

In her new role, Tracy will focus on elevating the customer experience through the expansion of flydocs’ professional services offering, leading the rollout of its Digital Consultancy and Training services. She joins flydocs with more than 25 years of experience in aerospace and defence, having led the Service Solutions business at Teledyne Controls to drive strategy, customer satisfaction and revenue growth.

Remon will drive the digital Product portfolio growth strategy to ensure it continues to meet the evolving demands for technology in aviation. He has a wealth of experience in strategic product leadership, having held positions at top aviation businesses such as QOCO, Regional Jet Center, and Martinair Maintenance and Engineering.

Jennifer Ioannidou, Chief Product Officer, flydocs, says: “The airline industry is fast transforming, and we are committed to creating digital aviation solutions that align with the changing needs of our customers. As part of our strategy, we are pleased to expand our Product team and welcome Tracy and Remon to flydocs. Their extensive knowledge of aviation technology across professional services and product strategy will be instrumental in strengthening our customer relationships and enhancing solution discovery. By aligning our product offerings with customer needs, we will help clients achieve operational success and drive revenue growth.”

Tracy Barry, Head of Professional Services, flydocs says: “I’m impressed with flydocs’ innovative strategy and focus on digital transformation to improve efficiency within the aviation industry. It’s inspiring to be part of a company that truly values customer feedback and incorporates it into its strategic growth. Our goal is to empower customers to streamline their operations, enhance project delivery, and unlock maximum value from our products and services. I’m excited to contribute to its continued evolution by rolling out professional services to help customers fully adopt digital solutions and gain as much value as possible from them via bespoke training, consultancy and change management support.”

Remon Sweers, Director of Product at flydocs, shares: “flydocs has earned a strong reputation as a trusted technology partner within the aviation community. This enables aviation operations to refocus on what matters most – delivering exceptional value to their customers. I’m excited to take on the responsibility of driving success in my new role which will be focused on new product development and spearheading flydocs multi-product evolution for our customers. I’m thrilled to join such a dedicated team, and I look forward to helping drive the company’s vision of reshaping the future of aviation with products that work smarter, not harder, to serve our customer base."