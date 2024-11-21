ACSF Unveils Initial Speakers for 2025 Annual Safety Symposium at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach

The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) is thrilled to unveil the initial lineup of distinguished speakers for its Annual Safety Symposium, to be held April -10, 2025, at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. This highly anticipated event brings together aviation professionals committed to safety to explore current and emerging challenges in the industry.



As part of a dynamic roster, Air Charter Safety Foundation has announced speakers that will bring a wealth of aviation professional expertise and personal experience in safety. Scheduled appearances include Dr. Tony Kern, Founder and CEO of Convergent Performance, and President of Hop-a-Jet, Barry Ellis, both of whom have personal and professional connections to aviation safety that have helped shape their leadership.



A representative from SpaceX will also be offering unique insights regarding the challenges and future of aviation from one of the most cutting-edge sectors in aerospace.



Pressure and performance will be an important theme at this year’s symposium as speakers will explore how the demands of aviation influence crew well-being and organizational safety. Attendees will gain actionable insights into addressing these pressures and improving their Safety Management Systems (SMS).



Bryan Burns, President and CEO of ACSF, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s Symposium. "We couldn’t be more excited about the caliber of speakers we’re bringing to this year’s Safety Symposium. Having the opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Kern, Barry Ellis, and SpaceX will be invaluable for attendees. Our speaker lineup promises to be one of the most informative and interactive yet, providing practical, implementable ideas to enhance safety management systems. It’s an incredible opportunity for aviation professionals to strengthen their organizations and learn from real case studies."



In addition to informative presentations, workshops and interactive elements, the Symposium offers an important opportunity for attendees to get ahead of the FAA’s Safety Management System compliance requirements set to take effect in 2027.



The ACSF Annual Safety Symposium is a must-attend event for safety-minded professionals in business aviation. Registration opens in December. Stay tuned for more information and updates about the 2025 Symposium.

For further details and additional information, please visit acsf.aero/acsf-safety-symposium/