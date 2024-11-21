Curtiss-Wright Successfully Shows Full Operational Capability of TCG LinkPRO & TCG HUNTR Tactical Data Link Software at Timber Express 2024 Exercise

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions Division announced that it successfully demonstrated its TCG LinkPRO® tactical data link (TDL) processor, which provided simultaneous Cooperative Electronic Support Measure (CESMO) operations and Variable Message Format (VMF) Digitally Aided Close Air Support (DACAS) over tactical radios on both fixed and rotary wing aircraft, during the German Air Force’s eighth annual Timber Express TDL exercise (October 17-28, 2024). What’s more, during the exercise, Curtiss-Wright’s unique TCG HUNTR™ (TDL Hub and Network Translator) was once again successfully demonstrated and served as the intelligent tactical data link gateway for Link 16, Joint Range Extension Applications Protocol (JREAP)-C, VMF, and CESMO communications, both in the air and in command centers.

Notably, during the exercise, the presence of HUNTR enabled platforms and entities without Link 16 or Link 22 to share, using VMF or CESMO, the same situational awareness picture that was delivered to Link 16 and Link 22 supported platforms. That means that Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and helicopters, such as the AH Combat Helicopter Tiger and H145M Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) Special Operations Forces (SOF), which normally do not see the full Common Operational Picture (COP) for Link 16, Link 22, VMF and CESMO were now able to view all of the exercise’s assets and participants. In addition, multiple DACAS missions were successfully executed using LinkPRO and HUNTR. Curtiss-Wright is proud to have successfully participated in every Timber Express exercise since the important event’s inception.

“HUNTR with LinkPRO is a breakthrough software application that improves and simplifies the task of moving data between Link 16, VMF, and CESMO,” said Brian Perry, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. “We are very pleased with the success of our participation in this year’s Timber Express exercise, and we thank the German Air Force for the opportunity to demonstrate the ability of LinkPRO and HUNTR to provide warfighters and command and control centers with real-time access to accurate operational data in the field.”

During the exercise, LinkPRO and HUNTR solutions were successfully deployed and used on multiple fully integrated and federated fixed and rotary wing air platforms, while they were also simultaneously operated in multiple ground stations. All of the deployed LinkPRO and HUNTR systems successfully completed multiple missions, supporting over a dozen flights, during which they connected to, provided message translation for, and routed information between Link 16, JREAP-C, CESMO, and VMF TDLs in a realistic tactical environment.

Curtiss-Wright has supplied integrated CESMO operational software to Germany’s Bundeswehr since 2017, for multiple air, land, and sea operational deployments and exercises. LinkPRO is currently deployed in multiple German Navy helicopters. The recent Timber Express 2024 exercise built on previous successful LinkPRO and HUNTR deployments by demonstrating new capabilities for mobile air gateways and command center routing, as well as translation for multiple TDLs.

Curtiss-Wright’s contributions to Timber Express 2024 follow its equally successful participation at the recent RIMPAC 2024 exercise held in Hawaii, during June/July 2024, at which HUNTR was instrumental in linking CESMO and Link 16 tactical communications.