Total Component Support for Future Airbus A350 Fleet of SWISS

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will entrust Lufthansa Technik's renowned expertise in aircraft component support also for Airbus A350s to be added to its long-haul fleet from next year. A recently signed contract for a Total Component Support (TCS) covers all aircraft of the new type and complements the current TCS for SWISS' Airbus A320ceo, A320neo, A330 and A340 fleets. This also includes the expansion of the existing home base parts stock in Zurich, Switzerland.

Claus Bauer, SWISS's Head of Technical Fleet Management, said: "Based on the reliable parts support for our current Airbus fleet, we are convinced that with Lufthansa Technik we have contracted the best possible partner for the fulfillment of our demanding component support demands. Hence, we are delighted to expand this trustful cooperation for the modernization of our long-haul fleet. Especially in the challenging global supply chain situation, Lufthansa Technik's support will help us ensure operational excellence for our A350s in terms of component availability, and give us the opportunity to maintain our competitive edge over the longer term."

"We are pleased to closely support SWISS in the modernization of their long-haul fleet. With the massive capacity of our 15 global component stocks and flexible transportation solutions, we will ensure that every required A350 component reaches our valued customer in the shortest possible time," said Kai-Stefan Roepke, Senior Vice President Corporate Sales Europe, Middle East and Africa at Lufthansa Technik. "We have already begun our preparations and are looking forward to starting the support for SWISS' newest aircraft type next year."

SWISS and Lufthansa Technik already have a long history of cooperation, not just in the field of MRO (maintenance, repair and

overhaul) services but also in aircraft modifications. For example, SWISS was one of the pioneers utilizing Lufthansa Technik's drag-reducing AeroSHARK surface technology that makes commercial aircraft around one percent more fuel-efficient. Meanwhile, the airline's entire Boeing 777 fleet of twelve aircraft has received the sharkskin-inspired modification developed in cooperation with BASF.