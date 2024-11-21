Deutsche Aircraft Selects Honeywell to Provide High Frequency Radio System for the D328eco

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has been selected by Deutsche Aircraft, a German aircraft manufacturer, to supply its Primus HF-1050 high-frequency (HF) radio system for the recently debuted 40-seater D328eco turboprop. The HF-1050 is designed to deliver global voice communications, leveraging its unique features to enhance reliability and performance for operators worldwide. The selection of the HF-1050 supports Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends: automation, the future of aviation and energy transition.

As a high-frequency system, the HF-1050 enables seamless communication over vast distances with built-in technology that reduces background noise, ensuring clearer transmissions between pilots and air traffic controllers.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Deutsche Aircraft and support the D328eco program,” said Flavio Michio Osanai, EMEAI Vice President, Business & General Aviation Sales at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. “Deutsche Aircraft’s selection of the HF-1050 underscores our commitment to the future of aviation and reinforces our focus on delivering reliable, cutting-edge avionics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and their passengers.”

Honeywell avionics are already widely deployed on in-service D328® aircraft such as the Dornier 328-100 and Dornier 328-300. The selection of the HF-1050 builds on Honeywell’s longstanding relationship with Deutsche Aircraft and highlights its continued support for the Dornier fleet.

“We are pleased to partner with Honeywell to bring this proven communication technology to the D328eco,” said Patricia Ferrari, Vice President of Supply Chain at Deutsche Aircraft. “The HF-1050 system will offer operators a modernised aircraft that is equipped with reliable, long-range communication capabilities that will contribute to more efficient flights across the globe.”

Deutsche Aircraft plans to manufacture up to 48 D328eco aircraft per year at its state-of-the-art Final Assembly Line at Leipzig/Halle Airport. The D328eco aims to revolutionise regional aviation with an environmentally friendly and cost-effective platform. With its advanced technologies and sustainable design, the D328eco offers operators enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, contributing to a greener future for the aviation industry.