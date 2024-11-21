Smart Aviation Selects P2006T Next Generation Aircraft

Tecnam and Smart Aviation announced during the MEAC Middle East Aviation Career the purchase agreement for three (3) additional Tecnam P2006T NG twin engine aircraft for its fleet expansion programme. The aircraft will be used for PPL – Private Pilot Licence – up to MCC/JOC – Multi Crew Cooperation Course/Jet Orientation Course, modules for ATPL courses.

Based in Poznan, Poland, Smart Aviation ATO has been training aspiring pilots from more than 50 nationalities for over a decade, to start their careers with the world’s major airlines.

Today the Polish academy operates a Tecnam fleet of seven (7) Tecnam P2008-JC, four (4) Tecnam P2006T, one (1) Tecnam P2002-JF, one (1) Tecnam P2002-JR and one (1) Tecnam P-Mentor.

The two new P2006T NG will innovate the Smart Aviation fleet, standardize the fleet and increase the capacity of the ATO. This new and significant investment is part of Smart Aviation’s commitment to ensure that potential commercial pilots are being trained on state-of-the-art aircraft such as its wide range of Tecnam models.

The P2006T NG, Next Generation is the latest version of the P2006T, one of the smartest twin engine aircraft on the market today, offering unbeatable value and innovative design with a modern Garmin avionics suite, integrating all primary flight, navigation, communication and terrain data on two high-definition LCDs.

The aircraft is also equipped with two-axis autopilot, for the most efficient MEP complex training.

Fitted with two Rotax 912iSc3 injected engines, the Tecnam P2006T exhibits remarkable fuel savings and can be operated on AVGAS and MOGAS fuel, leading to huge cost savings, offering the best training for Multi Engine, Variable Pitch and Retractable Landing Gear ratings. The advanced avionic system offers VFR/ VFR Night, MEP, IR, PBN (LNAV, VNAV, LPV).

More info on the P2006T NG:

https://tecnam.com/aircraft/p2006t-ng/

Mateusz Dzialynski, CEO and Head of Training at Smart Aviation, airline pilot on B737, said: “Our decision to invest in the latest Next Generation P2006T was based on the increasing demand for flight training in Europe and because it is one of the best trainers equipped with the most advanced avionics.”

“Smart Aviation is a clear example of Tecnam’s long-term commitment to innovating flight training. Our fleet solution is a market leading offering that provides reliability, cost control, intelligent training and low emissions.” Said Walter Da Costa, Tecnam Chief Sales Officer.