Embraer Expands Industrial and Research Collaboration in the Netherlands

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ/B3: EMBR3) has taken a significant step in advancing its industrial and research cooperation with the Netherlands, fully aligned with Dutch policies aimed at developing the NLDTIB (Netherlands Defense Technology and Industrial Base). This effort builds on and expands the country's acquisition of the C-390 Millennium Military Transport Aircraft.

Embraer has selected Fokker Services Group to deliver an extended modification package, including turnkey engineering, certification and modification services for the C-390 military aircraft. These modifications will prepare the aircraft for use as a tactical transport for Special Operations of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), enabling a wide range of military and humanitarian missions.

Additionally, Embraer has signed an agreement with the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (Royal NLR), to develop innovative technologies for aircraft maintenance. Multisim will also contribute by developing cutting edge technologies for virtual training, in collaboration with Rheinmetall, Dutch suppliers have been chosen to provide components for the C-390 Millennium full-flight mission simulator for the Netherlands.

“Our collaboration with the Dutch Armed Forces, defense industry, and research organizations is an integral part of Embraer's vision which aims to build fruitful relationships with quality partners. Our commitment for a strong momentum in such collaboration here in the Netherlands supports our strategy of continuously investing in the most modern technologies, allowing us to deliver our customers the most efficient aircraft on the market,” said Bosco Da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

“The Dutch Industrial Participation Policy supports and strengthens the Netherlands’ Defense Technology Industrial Base by fostering knowledge, technology and industrial capacity. The collaboration between the Dutch industry and Embraer under the acquisition of the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft is fundamental for both the Dutch companies as the Brazilian OEM. I look forward to seeing further developments and projects in the coming years”, said Jan Christiaan Dicke, Commissioner Military Production at the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs.