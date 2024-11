Bombardier’s Global 7500 Business Jet Soars to New Heights, Continues Record-Setting Pace with 75 Speed Records

Bombardier announced that its industry-leading Global 7500 business jet has soared to new record-setting heights, adding to its already impressive speed record performances with more than 75 records in the books – a truly incredible accomplishment.(1) The new records include Miami to São Paulo, Tokyo to Los Angeles, Tokyo to San Jose, Jeddah to London and Los Angeles to Auckland. These accomplishments build on earlier records, including an 8,225 nautical mile flight in October 2019 from Sydney, Australia to Detroit, Michigan, the longest flight ever recorded in business aviation.

“These blazing new speed records continue to show that the Global 7500 is the proven, undisputed leader in its category and the business aircraft with amazing performance, bringing our customers to far-flung destinations quickly and reliably,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “What’s even more impressive about these records is they are flown as part of routine aircraft movements, including some missions that have passengers onboard. We have on more than one occasion been thrilled to have customers and prospects be aboard for the record setting city pairs.”

The Global 7500 features a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a baseline range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), making it the ultimate record-setting time machine. The impressive performance attributes of the aircraft were on full display with some of the new records, including Tokyo to Hong Kong in just 3 hours and 40 minutes; New Delhi to Tokyo in just 7 hours; and Los Angeles to Auckland in 11 hours and 55 minutes.

The aircraft’s unique Smooth Flĕx Wing is like an in-air shock absorber, designed with a sophisticated slats and flap system that generates exceptional lift on takeoff and approach, maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and boosting performance while improving safety and offering the industry’s smoothest ride. It also reduces fuel burn, lowers emissions and produces excellent short-field and high-speed performance – the type of journey its discerning customers expect.

And while the Global 7500 sets the bar high when it comes to performance, it’s also an exquisite home office in the sky – a productive business tool offering customers all the accoutrements of their preferred work environment.

The incredible attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft will be enhanced even more with the introduction of the Global 8000 (2) aircraft, announced in 2022. Bombardier’s flagship for a new era is anticipated to have an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.94, making it the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft. It is also expected to have a low cabin altitude of less than 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 ft.

Manufacturing for Bombardier’s Global 8000 aircraft is currently underway at Bombardier manufacturing sites in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, and the program is progressing to plan toward entry into service in 2025.

In anticipation of the planned entry-into-service of the Global 8000 business jet, an upgrade is currently available for purchase by existing Global 7500 aircraft customers through one of Bombardier’s aircraft service centres. Benefits of the upgrade will include enhancing the aircraft’s top speed, increasing its range and providing passengers with exceptionally low cabin altitudes.