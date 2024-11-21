Virtualitics Awarded Additional Phase III SBIR Contract for USAF Automated Master Storage Planning Solution

— Virtualitics, a leader in AI decision intelligence applications, today announced the renewal of its Automated Master Storage Planning (A-MSP) contract with the United States Air Force (USAF) as part of a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award. This Phase III designation highlights the maturity and commercial readiness of A-MSP, moving beyond research and development into full operational deployment. Virtualitics’ continued work with the USAF underscores its commitment to enhancing the Air Force’s readiness posture by optimizing munitions storage operations through advanced artificial intelligence and data-driven analytics.

The A-MSP solution is part of Virtualitics' Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) Materiel product suite, designed to optimize inventory storage and movement under stringent warehousing and safety constraints. Leveraging AI-generated movement and storage plans, A-MSP dramatically reduces the time required for munitions personnel to respond to operational requirements and increases the organization’s safety posture by reducing the potential for human-error in complex calculations, making it a key tool in ensuring mission success.

“Our continued partnership with the USAF through this additional Phase III SBIR award underscores the significant operational value our Integrated Readiness Optimization suite & A-MSP solution delivers to the warfighter,” said Rob Bocek, President of Public Sector at Virtualitics. “Moving into this phase of commercialization allows us to expand the deployment of A-MSP to operational units across the globe, while ensuring the USAF employs the most cutting-edge AI solutions needed to optimize munitions assembly, restoring, and warehousing operations in a safe and efficient manner.”

Proven Success and Commercial Readiness of A-MSP

The A-MSP solution has proven its value through previous testing with the USAF, where user feedback helped refine and improve the platform. Its deployment on ADVANA, the DoD's premier data and analytics platform, has been a critical milestone, enabling enhanced decision-making capabilities across the sustainment community.

With the Phase III SBIR award, A-MSP transitions from initial R&D and testing into broader operational deployment. Personnel are now able to generate optimized plans in minutes, compared to the hours or days typically required through manual processes. The solution’s ability to reduce human error, maximize available storage space, and provide near real-time visibility into evolving munitions stockpiles enables the USAF to optimize the use of existing infrastructure or apply the results to justify storage resource requirements.

“A-MSP utilizes a state-of-the-art AI-based constraint solver to generate movement and storage plans that are optimized to consolidate munitions, unlock storage space and enhance accessibility,” said Dr. Sagar Indurkhya, Head of AI Innovation at Virtualitics. “Safety is a critical priority, and to that end, A-MSP validates compliance of output movement and storage plans with safety and storage constraints, highlights potential violations, and then recommends adjustments to adhere with constraints. As we look to expand across the enterprise, we’ve engineered A-MSP with a flexible architecture that readily facilitates the incorporation of additional constraints and optimization priorities as required.”

Expanding Virtualitics’ IRO Materiel Suite

The USAF’s continued use of A-MSP reflects the effectiveness of Virtualitics’ broader Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) suite. The integration enhances the USAF’s ability to streamline sustainment operations, further solidifying Virtualitics’ commitment to refining and expanding its IRO applications to meet the evolving needs of defense and government agencies.