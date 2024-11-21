Hahn Air Expands Partnership with Airbus to Elevate Corporate Shuttle Services

Hahnair announced an extension of its contract with Airbus. As a result, Hahnair will continue to provide Airbus with the HR-Shuttle Manager, a product to simplify corporate shuttle services. Since 2019, this tool has been streamlining the booking process for Airbus’ corporate shuttle flights, which are exclusively for Airbus employees, making them available in the Global Distribution System (GDS). Hahnair serves as the validating and marketing carrier, while two European carriers operate the flights. Airbus' Travel Management Company can issue tickets on the Hahnair HR-169 ticket stock.

With the product HR-Shuttle Manager, Hahnair simplifies corporate shuttle management by making it possible to handle corporate shuttle flights like any other commercial flight. This includes booking the shuttle flights via the standard reservation processes, access to all booking related data and detailed reports as well as offering a convenient online check-in and wait-list management for the corporate travellers.

Alexander Proschka, Executive Vice President Commercial at Hahnair, stated, “With our distribution know-how and technical infrastructure, we support corporations in making their intra-company flights available in the GDS. We are honoured to extend our agreement with Airbus and look forward to managing their company shuttle flights during the next years.”

Since 1999, Hahnair has specialised in offering indirect distribution solutions for airlines of any business model, facilitating ticket sales between more than 350 partner airlines and 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets.