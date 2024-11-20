Lufthansa Technik and SkyFive Partner on Air-to-Ground (A2G) Connectivity for Commercial Aircraft

SkyFive AG, a renowned provider of smart Inflight Connectivity solutions, is joining forces with Lufthansa Technik AG in the aim to scale up its delivery capabilities for cost-effective Air-to-Ground

(A2G) broadband services to commercial airlines around the world.

According to a recently signed framework contract, Lufthansa Technik employs its comprehensive design and production organization to design, certify and manufacture installation kits. The latter enable SkyFive's airline customers a quick and easy upgrade of their narrowbody fleets with fast A2G onboard connectivity.

According to figures published by research and analysis firm Valour Consultancy, 74 percent of today's single-aisle aircraft are yet deprived of any broadband connectivity. A2G technology offers a relatively easy and cost-efficient way to close this "connectivity gap". Connecting the aircraft and its passengers via ground stations of dedicated mobile networks requires a comparatively small installation form factor, with the lower-fuselage-mounted antenna only measuring about the size of a human hand. The number of aircraft committed to such A2G technology has already doubled over the last 24 months.

Capturing the opportunity of this soaring demand for A2G installations requires scalable and industrialized delivery capabilities. For this reason, SkyFive has opted to partner with Lufthansa Technik, who will lead the installation design and manufacturing of installation kits that significantly speed up the roll-out of the technology onto SkyFive's customer fleets. The MRO company's worldwide presence at major aviation hubs aligns well with SkyFive's target markets for A2G. Lufthansa Technik already holds a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for A2G setups and has also gathered extensive experience with satellite-based connectivity installations in the past.

"SkyFive is thrilled to cooperate with such a strong industry player on our journey of taking A2G global," said Alois Sanktjohanser, Vice President Sales and Partner Management at SkyFive. "This new partnership significantly scales up our delivery capability towards airlines."

"Efficient inflight connectivity is among the top desires of airline passengers nowadays. Hence, the necessity for reliable and fast, but also easy-to-install connectivity solutions is growing steadily,"

says Andrew Muirhead, Vice President OEM and Engineering Services at Lufthansa Technik. "We are thus happy to support SkyFive to meet the soaring demand. With our renowned expertise in Supplemental Type Certification for connectivity installations, we are able to provide our valued partner a fast time-to-market. With proven solutions for both satellite and A2G connectivity, we can bring almost any commercial aircraft cabin online now."