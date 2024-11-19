Embraer and Indonesia’s PTDI sign MoU to foster collaboration in Commercial Aviation

Embraer and PT Dirgantara Indonesia, Indonesia’s leading aerospace company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at growing collaboration in commercial aviation. The MoU was signed at the Indonesia-Brazil CEO Forum, chaired by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil in the presence of several Indonesian figures including Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Special Presidential Envoy of the Republic of Indonesia Hashim Djojohadikusumo and Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Anindya Bakrie.

Embraer and PTDI will conduct joint studies to evaluate partnership opportunities in commercial aviation, in areas such as engineering and the supply of aerostructures. The collaboration framework will be guided by rigorous commercial and technical standards, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and business objectives. Both companies are committed to exploring opportunities that create mutual value while maintaining the highest quality and performance standards in aerospace manufacturing.

This agreement represents a significant step in advancing aerospace collaboration between Brazil and Indonesia, fostering technological innovation and industrial partnerships across emerging economies.

“As Indonesia’s premier aerospace manufacturer, PTDI has strong ambitions for Indonesia,” said Gita Amperiawan, President Director of PT Dirgantara Indonesia. “We look forward to developing this collaboration and tapping on Embraer’s 55 years of expertise and knowledge, which will boost our capabilities, particularly in the commercial aviation sector.”

“We are excited about this growing relationship between Embraer and Indonesia’s PTDI,” said Rodrigo Silva e Souza, Vice President of Marketing for Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Indonesia is one of the fastest growing aviation markets globally and we see areas where both parties can harness the strength of its expertise, enhance Indonesia’s aerospace capabilities and expand its air connectivity.”

The Indonesian Air Force operates a fleet of A-29 Super Tucanos and there is a sizeable fleet of Embraer business jets operating in the country. PT Wira Jasa Angkasa (WJA) is Embraer Executive Jets’ appointed authorized service center in Indonesia.