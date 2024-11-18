KlasJet Leases Additional Boeing 737 to Congo Airways

In a further boost to its return to operations, Congo Airways is leasing a second Boeing 737 aircraft from KlasJet, a private and corporate jet charter company.

The Democratic Republic of Congo flag carrier is restarting domestic operations and in October 2024 it announced a six-month lease of a Boeing 737 from KlasJet, beginning in November 2024. The companies have now confirmed that a second Boeing 737 (LY-MGM) aircraft will be leased, also on a six-month contract. It will be based at Kinshasa Ndjili International Airport (FIH) and used for internal flights in the DRC.

KlasJet is a world-renowned charter company for private and corporate jets, and is part of Avia Solutions Group (ASG), the world's largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) provider. According to KlasJet's Deputy Chief Commercial Officer, Augustinas Riskus, the company is committed to supporting Congo Airways recovery. "We are delighted to deepen our support of Congo Airways with a second 737 lease," he commented. "The lease, which begins in mid-November, offers an ideal bridge back to operational status for the airline."

"We see great potential in the region, and utilizing aircraft leased on an ACMI basis offers Congo Airways an efficient and flexible solution to enhance capacity and support its return to full operations," Riskus continued. "We are committed to being a robust partner over this period. Along with providing two aircraft and professional crew, we are also sharing our extensive experience to support the DRC flag carrier in its successful return to operations."

The partnership between KlasJet and Congo Airways is strengthening continuously. The companies worked together on a four-month contract in 2023 and renewed their partnership last month. The leasing of two Boeing 737s for domestic flights will play a key role in Congo Airways' successful return to operations since the grounding of their two Airbus A320s for engine maintenance.