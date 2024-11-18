RECARO Aircraft Seating Retrofitted Finnair’s Embraer E190 Aircraft with R1 and R2 Seats

RECARO Aircraft Seating (RECARO) was selected by Finnair for a cabin retrofit of 12, Embraer E190 aircraft with the RECARO R1 and R2 Economy Class seats. This will be the second Embraer program to feature the R1 and R2.

Cabins will feature a hybrid layout, with R2 in the first 9 rows, typically used for business class and R1 in the rest of the cabin. Seats utilize high-quality materials and embody Finnair’s Nordic design language, creating a harmonious, fresh and inviting travel environment for their customers. Additionally, the R2 will feature the RECARO patented high literature pocket with integrated tablet holder. Both the R1 and R2 were selected for their lightweight design, supporting Finnair’s sustainability initiatives.

“Our long-standing partnership with Finnair have aided in the development of an outstanding cabin for passengers,” said Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding. “By leveraging innovative design and advanced ergonomic solutions, our R1 and R2 seats will ensure comfort and satisfaction for every passenger.”

“The renewal of our Embraer cabins speaks of our continuous drive to improve customer experience, and the seats by RECARO fit well into our design language, while also supporting our targets to reduce aircraft weight," says Turkka Kuusisto, CEO Finnair.

Founded in 1923, Finnair, headquartered in Vantaa, Finland, is a long-standing member of the OneWorld Alliance and connects customers between Europe, Asia, the US and the Middle East via its home hub Helsinki Airport. Finnair has been chosen by Skytrax as the best airline in Northern Europe 14 times in a row.