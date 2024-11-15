NBAA Announces New Roles for Damato, Broom, and Thanks Lutz for Her Service

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, [email protected] Washington, DC, Nov. 14, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced new and expanded responsibilities for two senior team members, and thanked a third leader, who announced plans to step down from the association earlier this year. Jo Damato, CAM, has been named senior vice president, events and professional engagement, and Andrew Broom has been named chief revenue officer. The changes come as Laurie Lutz, senior vice president, events, concluded her planned departure from NBAA this month. “Jo and Andrew are respected and proven leaders with deep experience at NBAA and in the industry,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We are pleased that they are taking on new responsibilities in support of NBAA’s mission to foster the growth of business aviation in the United States and around the world.” Damato, who most recently served as NBAA senior vice president, education, training and workforce development, will expand that role to now include creating the strategic direction for the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), as well as the association’s conferences, and forums, and for ensuring the excellence and financial success of these events. She retains responsibility for strategic oversight of all of NBAA’s professional development activities, including the association’s Strategic Focus Teams, Certified Aviation Manager program, Professional Development Programs, certificate programs and the sustainability accreditation, on-demand education, scholarships and more. Damato joined NBAA in 2001 to manage the association’s Air Traffic Services function at the FAA Air Traffic Control System Command Center until 2007, when she began her focus on professional development roles within NBAA. Prior to joining NBAA, Damato worked in scheduling and was director of pilot training with Executive Jet Management at Cincinnati’s Lunken Airport (LUK). Since January 2019, Damato has been the staff liaison to NBAA’s Business Aviation Management Committee, and she formerly served from 2005-2018 as staff liaison to the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Committee. In 2020, Damato was appointed to the Department of Transportation’s Youth Access to American Jobs in Aviation Task Force. She is active with Women in Aviation, International, Women in Corporate Aviation, Alpha Eta Rho, the Aviation Accreditation Board International and her alma mater, the Florida Institute of Technology’s College of Aeronautics. In 2010, she helped launch an all-volunteer non-profit organization, Sky Hope Network, which in 2018 merged with Patient Air Lift Services. A current certified flight instructor, Damato holds a single and multi-engine land instrument rating and a commercial pilot certificate. She has a bachelor’s degree in aviation management, flight option specialization, from the Florida Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. In his expanded role, Broom will lead event exhibit sales, in addition to overseeing membership, marketing and sponsorships. He is responsible for leading the association’s strategic and innovative initiatives to broaden and enhance the NBAA brand, expand the member/customer base and generate significant revenue from current and future events, products and services. This includes developing strategic alliances, creating business opportunities for the association relevant to business aviation and providing innovative strategy perspectives to enhance existing events, programs, products and services. Broom joined NBAA in July 2021 as senior vice president, strategy, marketing and innovation. Prior to joining NBAA, he served as CEO of the Citation Jet Pilots Association. He previously led worldwide marketing and communications efforts for Honda Aircraft Company from 2012-2016, and served as vice president of communications and outreach at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Before serving in those roles, Broom held positions with Hawker Beechcraft, Eclipse Aviation and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. He currently serves on the board of directors for both the Citation Jet Pilots and the HondaJet Owners and Pilots Association. Broom earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science and an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also completed flight training through certified flight instructor, instrument instructor. On behalf of NBAA, Bolen expressed gratitude to Lutz, who announced plans to step down earlier this year, for her commendable stewardship of the organization’s event portfolio, culminating with her oversight of an outstanding edition of NBAA-BACE this year. “The 2024 edition of our convention was marked by memorable firsts, headline-driving announcements and inspiring speakers, reflecting Laurie’s trademark focus on delivering excellence,” Bolen said. “We thank Laurie for her outstanding service to the association and industry, and we wish her the best in all her future endeavors.”