Two Retired Duncan Aviation Airframe Mechanics Honored With Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Awards

— In a recent reception at Duncan Aviation’s headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska, two airframe technicians who recently retired from Duncan Aviation, Ron Grose & Tim Garity, were honored as recipients of the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.

The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award is named in honor of Charles Taylor, the first aviation mechanic in powered flight. Taylor served as the Wright brothers’ mechanic and is credited with designing and building the engine for their first successful aircraft. The award recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics.

Award recipients are required to have worked for a period of 50 years in an aviation maintenance career and must have been an FAA-certificated mechanic or repairman working on N-registered aircraft maintained under the Federal aviation regulations for a minimum of 30 of the 50 years required.

Ron Grose’s aviation career began in 1973. He joined Duncan Aviation in 1976, quickly advancing through roles including Lead Mechanic, Team Leader, Airframe Service Shop Supervisor, and eventually Falcon Technical Representative & Program Manager. Grose’s expertise spans numerous aircraft models, and he is highly respected in the industry for his contributions to safety and technical excellence. His tenure at Duncan Aviation spans three generations of Duncan family leadership, making him a cornerstone of the organization.

Tim Garity’s career began with his service in the US Navy, where he gained valuable experience in aviation before transitioning to a civilian role. After joining Duncan Aviation in 1977, Garity progressed through positions such as Lead Mechanic, Night and Day Shift Supervisor, Airframe Shop Manager, and Technical Representative. Known for his dedication and hands-on expertise, Garity’s career was marked by his willingness to travel worldwide to ensure aircraft safety and performance.

“The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award is a significant achievement,” said Todd Duncan, Chairman of Duncan Aviation. “We are honored to have two more Duncan Aviation technicians reach this level. It is a testament to their hard work, commitment to others, and care of the aviation community. All of Duncan Aviation extends its congratulations and appreciation to Ron Grose and Tim Garity for their exceptional service, leadership, and contributions to aviation safety.”

Duncan Aviation is no stranger to honoring Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Awardees. Other former team members who were honored with this lifetime achievement award are: the late Joe Huffman, Sr, Bernard Michael, Robert Tooker, and Leo Sawatzki.