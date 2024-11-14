AAR Signs Exclusive Global Distribution Agreement with Whippany Actuation Systems

AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed an exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Whippany Actuation Systems, a TransDigm Group business.

The agreement includes the global distribution of all components and sub-assemblies in Whippany’s actuation product line and expands AAR’s product offerings on key platforms, including Boeing 737 and 777. AAR’s distribution services will compress lead times, add stocking locations, and enhance customer service for Whippany end users.



“This agreement signals our confidence in AAR’s ability to deliver customer satisfaction. The collaboration aims to streamline the supply chain and enhance the delivery of our high-quality products to our valued customers,” said Cedrick Fontes, Whippany’s President.

“AAR is proud to become a global distributor for Whippany, a proven leader in flight critical and auxiliary electromechanical actuation requirements,” said Frank Landrio, AAR’s Senior Vice President of Distribution. “This exclusive agreement scales Whippany’s ability to reach customers and enables AAR to drive further value through continued expansion of products offered on key platforms.”