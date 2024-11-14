McFarlane Aviation Acquires Instrument Tech Corp

McFarlane Aviation (McFarlane) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Instrument Tech Corp., a trusted name with over 44 years in the aviation industry. Instrument Tech has built a strong reputation with its high-quality aircraft parts and accessories, including fuel senders, horns, switches, and aircraft instruments. These products complement and integrate seamlessly with McFarlane's extensive range of products.

The Prewitt Family proudly built Instrument Tech Corp. to serve the general aviation market. “There is no better company than McFarlane to lead our business into the future,” Billy noted. “We’re confident that they will continue our mission with the same passion and impact within the aviation community.”

Offering over 40,000 products, McFarlane provides high-quality aircraft parts, accessories, and innovative solutions for aviation. “Instrument Tech Corp. fits well with our family of brands,” said John Cowan at McFarlane. “This addition enhances our current offerings, particularly in McFarlane-manufactured fuel system parts, furthering our mission to keep our customers flying.” McFarlane is the distinguished owner of a diverse family of brands, including CJ Aviation, Flight-Resource (MT Propellers), Airforms, and PMA Products.

McFarlane is part of Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings, the parent company to several well-respected aviation businesses in the industry, including McFarlane Aviation, Tempest Aero Group®, Aviation Products Systems (APS), and all their respective affiliated brands.