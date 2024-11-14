All In Aviation Acquires Maintenance Partner, Lone Mountain Aviation, Strengthening Position as Premier Aviation Center within the Southwest

All In Aviation, a leading flight school, aircraft rental, and sales business, today announced the acquisition of its maintenance partner, Lone Mountain Aviation, Nevada’s largest general aviation FAA Part 145 certified repair station. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for All In Aviation, solidifying its position as a premier full-service aviation center in the Southwest. Lone Mountain Aviation has long served as the exclusive maintenance provider for All In Aviation’s fleet of aircraft. Now, two industry leaders are joined under one roof, creating an all-inclusive general aviation solutions provider.

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our efforts to best serve our clients,” said Paul Sallach, founder of All In Aviation. “For over 15 years, Kenny and I have built a strong and successful partnership. From pre-owned aircraft sales, his guidance in launching and growing our flight school business, to ultimately partnering on our Henderson hangar development, Kenny has been an incredible mentor in my career. It’s with mixed emotions that I see him move on to retirement, but I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together. The combination of All In Aviation’s flight training expertise and Lone Mountain Aviation’s renowned maintenance capabilities will create an unparalleled level of service for our customers.”

Kenny Scherado, President of Lone Mountain Aviation, added, “It’s been an incredible journey building Lone Mountain Aviation over the past 40 years. Partnering with Paul and his team has been a true highlight of my career, and I’m confident that this acquisition will take both companies to even greater heights. I’m excited to see what the future holds and look forward to enjoying my retirement knowing that Lone Mountain Aviation is in such capable hands.”

A testament to their collaborative spirit, All In Aviation and Lone Mountain Aviation jointly built and launched the first purpose-built, multi-use aviation complex of its kind at Henderson Executive Airport in 2020. The facility features 9,000 square feet of office space, a premier retail shop for pilots, eight training rooms, a full-size ground school classroom, an avionics workshop, a parts department, and an 18-person conference room overlooking the complex’s 22,000 square-foot maintenance hangar. The facility’s taxiway and 25 aircraft storage hangars—including 16 “T” hangars for small personal aircraft and 9 box hangars for mid-size business jets—were 100% leased upon opening and continue to maintain a coveted wait list.

Founded in 1982, Lone Mountain Aviation has consistently delivered high-quality aircraft maintenance, repair and parts services for leading manufacturers. Their commitment to minimizing downtime, managing budgets effectively, and providing a safe and reliable service has earned them a reputation for excellence within the general aviation community, including the honor of Cirrus Aircraft Service Center of the Year in 2022. Lone Mountain Aviation is a certified warranty repair center for top aircraft brands including Cirrus, Cessna, Piper, Beechcraft and Epic aircraft manufacturers as well as Williams, Pratt & Whitney, Continental & Lycoming Engines, and the only Part 145 repair station that is part of Nevada’s tax abatement program, an advantage resulting in thousands of dollars in customer savings on parts purchases—a benefit not available in most neighboring states.

This acquisition expands All In Aviation’s physical footprint by 23,000 square feet of maintenance space at its Henderson Executive Airport location and 18,000 square feet at its North Las Vegas Airport location. With two locations and expanded maintenance capabilities, they are now one of the largest full-service aviation centers in the Southwest.