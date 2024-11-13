"Embraer Receives International Award for Business Excellence"

Embraer has won the 6th edition of the Global KAIZENTM Award, a prize for the best practices in business excellence that promote efficiency gains and greater value generation for society. This is the first time that a Brazilian company is ranked in first place.

The announcement was made today at a ceremony held in São Paulo, Brazil, by the Kaizen Institute. The judging panel evaluated companies from 15 countries that apply sustainable improvement principles and practices through the Kaizen method, a Japanese philosophy that believes that everything can be improved through small, continuous changes that achieve major transformations.

“This award is a great recognition of the efforts of all our employees who strengthen Embraer's culture of excellence every day,” said Luís Carlos Marinho, Executive Vice President of Operations at Embraer. “We are very honored by this unique achievement that demonstrates that we are working with effective foundations to build a sustainable future.”

Embraer secured a nomination to compete for the Global KAIZENTM Award after winning the regional edition of the award in the “Excellence in Quality” category earlier this year.

Since 2007, Embraer has followed the Lean philosophy as a business strategy that spreads its Enterprise Excellence Program (P3E) principles, concepts, and practices. This program is responsible for leading transformations in an integrated way, paving the path for the entire company to make big steps in improving its processes. This system of excellence aims at safety first, quality always, and deliveries on time—all at the best cost.