Gulfstream G700 Exceeds 65 City-Pair Speed Records

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced the ultralarge- cabin Gulfstream G700 recently exceeded 65 city-pair speed records.

The latest record-breaking flights include a trip from Savannah to Honolulu using a blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and traveling 4,090 nautical miles/7,574 kilometers in 8 hours and 52 mins at an average speed of Mach 0.90. The aircraft also set a speed record traveling 6,507 nm/12,051 km from Los Angeles to Sydney in just 14 hours and 26 minutes.

“Gulfstream continues to see remarkable interest in the G700 around the world, and we are pleased to take it directly to our customers to showcase the extensive capabilities this industry-leading aircraft has to offer,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “The G700 is unmatched in performing these record- setting flights and illustrates its unique combination of speed, range and cabin size.”

The latest records are pending approval by the U.S. National Aeronautic Association and the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale in Switzerland for recognition as world records.

The G700 features the most spacious cabin in the industry and the Gulfstream Cabin Experience with 100% fresh air, whisper-quiet noise levels, natural light from 20 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows and the industry’s lowest cabin altitude. The aircraft can fly 7,750 nm/14,353 km at Mach 0.85 or 6,650 nm/12,316 km at Mach 0.90 and has a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.935, the fastest in the Gulfstream fleet.