Recaro Aircraft Seating and Iberia Achieve Milestone Firsts with A321XLR and R3

RECARO Aircraft Seating (RECARO) and Iberia have achieved a significant milestone in their ongoing partnership with the introduction of the A321XLR and the new RECARO R3 Economy Class seats on Iberia’s Madrid to Boston route, with the inaugural flight happening tomorrow. As the launch customer for the award-winning R3 seat, Iberia will outfit eight A321XLRs with a total of 168PAX of R3, set to enhance their transatlantic East coast bound flights.

Developed with a lightweight design, the R3 sets the benchmark for weight in the Economy Class long-range segment. Weighing in at nearly 2 kilograms less than its predecessor, this sustainable seating solution features a composite backrest with an integrated monitor and USB charging ports. To enhance passenger living space and comfort, key features of the include a 6-way adjustable headrest with an integrated neck-support feature, and comfort cushions and armrests, all customized with the Iberia colors and dress covers.

The R3 seat design also includes a redesigned RECARO patent of the steward step. This innovative new design facilitates easier access to overhead bins and debuted on today’s flight.

“This is a major milestone for the aviation industry as a new aircraft and seat take flight,” said Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Iberia, who was one of our launch customers for the R7 and now for the R3. Our collaboration continues to grow and bring innovative solutions to the market.”

Marco Sansavini, CEO and President of Iberia, said: “We are very proud to be the launch airline for this new Airbus aircraft. The A321XLR will allow us to operate transoceanic routes and do so more efficiently. And all this while ensuring the comfort of our customers, thanks to the work done by RECARO.”

Founded in 1927, Iberia flies to more than 140 destinations in 45 countries. Based in Madrid, Iberia is part of the International Airlines Group (IAG) and the OneWorld Alliance.