Asia Digital Engineering Expands Regional Reach with Vietnam Maintenance Organization Certification Approval

Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) arm of Capital A, proudly announces it has officially received Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. This significant milestone strengthens ADE’s capabilities across Asean, further supporting airlines with world-class MRO solutions.

With the addition of Vietnam, ADE now holds AMO certifications in nine countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Nepal, Thailand, and Myanmar, further solidifying its position as a trusted regional MRO provider. These certifications complement ADE's European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 145 Maintenance Organisation approval, attained last year, which sets the gold standard in aviation maintenance and underscores ADE's commitment to the highest levels of safety and operational excellence.

Mahesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of ADE, said, “We are thrilled to add Vietnam to our extensive list of maintenance certifications. This approval marks a crucial step in our journey to becoming the go-to MRO partner for airlines. With the recent launch of our state-of-the-art, 14-line hangar at KLIA, and our innovative digital solutions like ELEVADE™ and AEROTRADE®, ADE is redefining MRO standards in the region. From maximising aircraft reliability to reducing turnaround times, our aim is to support airline partners in meeting their operational goals and enhancing fleet performance.”

With over 20 years of engineering expertise gained from servicing AirAsia, the world’s leading low-cost airline, ADE is now extending its proven practices to a growing number of third-party airlines. ADE’s comprehensive services include component support, line maintenance, and base maintenance for a variety of aircraft models, including the Airbus A320 and A330 families and the Boeing 737 family.