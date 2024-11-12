Lufthansa Technik Milan Continues Light Base Checks for easyJet

easyJet and Lufthansa Technik Milan have recently signed a three-year extension of their previous contract for recurring light base maintenance checks on the airline's massive Airbus A320 family fleet.

Until mid-2027, each and every night will see two of the airline's over 300 jets rotating through Milan to receive a broad spectrum of high-quality services. The agreement will cover aircraft operated under the Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) of easyJet UK, easyJet Switzerland and easyJet Austria.

The workscope contracted for easyJet comprises so-called phase checks, in which larger mandatory check items for easyJet's A320 family aircraft are split across a number of much smaller but also very intensive check items that fit into the regular night stops at Lufthansa Technik Milan. For example, one larger C1-check can be split in up to 64 smaller check visits, dubbed P-checks. In addition to that, Lufthansa Technik Milan will support easyJet in a range of non-standard tasks, such as structural repairs, modifications, component or engine changes, as well as interior repairs.

"As a long-standing customer of Lufthansa Technik Milan, we value their highly skilled workforce, flexibility and customer-focused attitude and so we look forward to the next chapter in our joint success story with confidence that our fleet is in safe hands," said Brendan McConnellogue, Director of Engineering & Maintenance at easyJet.

"With easyJet being our valued customer since day one of our operations, orange has long become one of our favourite colours here in Malpensa," said Emanuele Malnati, Managing Director of Lufthansa Technik Milan. "I am very proud that we are now able to once again continue this fantastic cooperation well into the future. With aircraft checks perfectly tailored to the customer's needs, the daily 'late night show' of my capable team will ensure easyJet a perfect start into the next morning here in Milan."

Lufthansa Technik Milan is a fully-owned subsidiary of the global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) group. Founded in 2010 and located at the Malpensa international airport of Italy's second largest city, it operates round the clock in two modern hangars capable of housing five narrowbody aircraft at the same time. It also has a sheet metal shop and a temperature and humidity-controlled material warehouse of 2,000 square meters with more than 1,000 part numbers of consumables in stock. The successful business relationship between easyJet and Lufthansa Technik Milan already dates back to the maintenance company's foundation. Since then, the fruitful cooperation with easyJet has seen continuously renewals and amendments.