ExecuJet MRO Services Receives FAA Approval For Gulfstream G650s

The US FAA has certified ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, to provide line and base maintenance for Gulfstream G650 and G650ER aircraft.

ExecuJet MRO Services, which already provides line and heavy maintenance for other types of Gulfstream aircraft, will now support US-registered G650 series aircraft that are either based in or visiting the Malaysian region.

“We sought this approval in response to clients in Southeast Asia that operate Gulfstream G650s. We have observed that more G650 series aircraft are entering the Asia region, replacing older Gulfstream types such as the GIV and GV. We still maintain these legacy types, but it is imperative to add the G650 series certification approval to our scope in line with growing client demands,” says Ivan Lim, Regional Vice President Asia at ExecuJet MRO Services.

“ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has been supporting Gulfstream business jets for many years,” says Lim, adding that certification allows it to reach a new, growing pool of customers and reinforces Malaysia’s position as a centre for MRO in the region.

The company’s Malaysian facility has invested in personnel training and tooling in preparation to perform line and base maintenance on Gulfstream G650s.

“We have made significant investments in training to support the needs of Gulfstream operators in the region,” says Lim. “We are committed to meeting our customers’ maintenance requirements and will continue to invest in light of the growing demand from our Gulfstream clients.” ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia is certified to do line and base maintenance on various aircraft types from Dassault Aviation, Gulfstream and Bombardier.