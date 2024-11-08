D-Fend Solutions Enters Agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division for Counter-Drone Technology Testing

-- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, today announced a new agreement with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) under its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) program. This program will focus on conducting extensive evaluation of D-Fend Solutions’ advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) technologies in various Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) test beds.

The testing will be conducted at various selected governmental airfields, commercial airports, and other facilities upon the mutual concurrence of both organizations. These evaluations will collect data to evaluate the capabilities of the EnforceAir C-UAS detection, tracking, and identification system on a continuous basis in an airport environment, with the system operational to gather data on drones when airspace regulations are violated. The test data will be analyzed, and test reports generated.

"Partnering with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division under the CRADA program provides a pivotal opportunity for us to continue to advance our counter-drone technology in complex and challenging military and civil aviation environments,’ said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. “The expertise and rigorous standards of the NSWC PCD make them an exceptional partner, as we move to fulfil evolving airport security demands. Together, we will accelerate the evaluation and demonstration of our leading RF-Cyber C-UAS technology as we carry out the mission of protecting public safety and maintaining the continuity of essential operations."

D-Fend Solutions’ participation in the program is further recognition of the company’s leading presence in programs which demonstrate EnforceAir’s airport C-UAS technology capabilities. In 2023, D-Fend participated in and completed the FAA’s Airport UAS Detection and Mitigation Section 383 Research Program at Atlantic City International Airport (KACY) and Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR).