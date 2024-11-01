GAMA Welcomes Two Additions to Team

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) announced the addition of Carsten Hoyt and Andy Phillips to the team. Hoyt will serve as GAMA’s General Counsel and Director of Regulatory Affairs and Phillips as Manager of Airworthiness and Regulatory Affairs.

“GAMA is fortunate to be able to add two solid additions to its hardworking team. Carsten Hoyt is well regarded within the aviation industry for his robust legal and regulatory expertise and Andy Phillips has a wealth of experience within international regulatory policy and airworthiness. Both Carsten and Andy have diverse backgrounds and knowledge of aerospace’s regulatory ecosystem which will bolster the expertise of our engineering and operations teams. We are thrilled to welcome them to the GAMA team and know that they will be valuable assets in serving the interests of our member companies,” said Pete Bunce, GAMA President and CEO.

Prior to joining GAMA, Hoyt served as an airworthiness regulatory, national security, and international law attorney for the FAA Office of Chief Counsel. Additionally, Hoyt has extensive experience in military aviation, which include serving as a Naval Aircrewman and aircraft avionics maintainer in the U.S. Navy and later as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army. He continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve where he currently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Hoyt’s educational background includes a Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, a Master’s of International Relations and National Security from the Naval War College, and a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Washington State University.

As General Counsel and Director of Regulatory Affairs, Hoyt will manage the work done within GAMA’s Policy & Legal Issues Committee and work in the areas of operations, safety and security regulatory affairs, as well as provide in-house legal counsel.

Prior to joining GAMA, Phillips served as Aerospace Policy Adviser at ADS Group, the trade association for the UK aerospace industry, with a focus on airworthiness, policy and bilateral activities with FAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Additionally, he spent some time as Government Affairs Manager for the Heathrow Airport as well as various positions working at the Parliament of the United Kingdom. Phillips earned his Master of Public Policy from the London School of Economics, and his BA in Politics from the University of Nottingham.

As Manager of Airworthiness and Regulatory Affairs, Phillips will work closely with member companies through GAMA’s Technical Policy Committee activities and regulatory agencies to advocate for policy and regulatory activities related to design, airworthiness, certification and/or approvals of general aviation aircraft and equipment to address the current and future needs of the industry.