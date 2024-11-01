Emirates Appoints New Executive to Support its US Operations

Emirates announced the appointment of Matthew Jones as Vice President for its US operations, with effect from November 1.

In his new role, Jones will plan and execute Emirates’ commercial strategies in the US and will be responsible for leading the airline’s operations, driving growth and strengthening Emirates’ footprint in both online and offline points. Jones has been with the airline since 2021, previously holding the role of Regional Sales Director – Eastern USA. In his new role, he will report to Thierry Aucoc, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations (West).

On Jones’ appointment Thierry Aucoc said: “I am pleased to welcome Matthew in his new role as VP for the US market. We have been operating in the US since 2004 and have grown our US network to 12 gateways. Given the importance of this market, we will continue our efforts to drive growth of our operations in addition to online and offline sales, with the support of Matthew. His mandate also includes nurturing relationships with our network of travel partners, including our codeshare partner United, which are critical to expanding our customer base and reach.”

Matthew’s wealth of experience in sales will surely be an asset to us, as we grow our operations and service offerings in the country,” added Aucoc.

Jones’ experience in the travel and tourism industry spans over 20 years. Jones earned a Bachelor of Management, Tourism from University of Ballarat in Australia.

Meanwhile, Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, previously Divisional Vice President USA and Canada, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations - West Asia & Indian Ocean, based at the airline’s Dubai headquarters.

Emirates currently offers services to John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport (IAD), Seattle Tacoma Airport (SEA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Miami International Airport (MIA) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).