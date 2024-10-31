Airbus proposes to renew CEO mandate and announces Commercial Aircraft leadership transition Amsterdam, 30 October 2024 – The Board of Directors of Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) will propose to the shareholders at the 2025 Annual General Meeting the renewal of Guillaume Faury as Executive member of the Board and Airbus Chief Executive Officer.



The Company is also announcing management transition steps in its Commercial Aircraft business. Lars Wagner, currently the CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG, based in Munich, has been selected to join the Airbus Executive Committee, after finalising his term at MTU, to become the successor of Christian Scherer as CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business.



“Christian and I are excited to have Lars Wagner, such a talented industry leader, coming back to the Airbus family in this key role,” said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. “Christian remains at the helm of the Commercial Aircraft business, supported by a great team, until the transition to Lars. Christian and I will continue to work closely together for the success of Airbus in the dynamic and complex environment we are operating in.”



“We have a clear plan for our Commercial Aircraft business and after 40 years at Airbus, I remain committed to the success of the Company,” said CEO Commercial Aircraft Christian Scherer. “I believe that Lars, whom I have known for a long time, is the natural choice for Airbus as my successor. I very much welcome his nomination and look forward to working with him in this future transition.”