Dutton Joins Alpha Metalcraft Group As Director of Program Management

Alpha Metalcraft Group announced Ian Dutton, a resident of East Hampton, Conn. who has a range of experience working in top-tier manufacturing environments, has been named Director of Program Management.

Dutton will oversee program management activities across AMG’s manufacturing facilities to ensure customer satisfaction with its valued customer partners. Dutton will drive the successful execution of new product introductions, financial management and continuous improvement initiatives all while maintaining high standards of quality and compliance with AS9100 certifications.

Dutton, a graduate of Keene State College in New Hampshire, has served in various leadership roles throughout his career. He served as the Associate Director of Program Management at PharmEng Technology, a Canadian-based company that provides services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare industries. Dutton oversaw major projects across the United States and Latin America, successfully building strong client relationships and managing multiple project teams.

He also served as operations manager for Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission and operations supervisor for Firth Rixson. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and has expertise in lean manufacturing, continuous improvement and operational excellence.

“Ian’s hands-on experience in driving excellence in the program management function, implementing strategic initiatives and ensuring adherence to organizational directives will directly contribute to AMG’s continued growth,’’ said Alec Searle, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “His experience, combined with his strong focus on maximizing input and customer satisfaction, make him an invaluable asset to our team.”

AMG operates manufacturing sites in Danbury and Bethel, Conn., and Commack, N.Y. and is a high-precision metal forming manufacturing platform that provides mission-critical components and assemblies for aerospace, defense and medical markets.

For more information on AMG, visit www.alphametalcraft.com.