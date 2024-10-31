Premier Aircraft Becomes Authorized Garmin Avionics Dealer

Premier Aircraft, a trusted FAA Part 145 Repair Station, is proud to announce that it has been appointed as an authorized dealer and service center for Garmin’s full line of avionics products.

“We have been providing factory support for Garmin avionics for many years, and now we are honored to be named a factory-authorized sales and service center,” stated Travis Peffer, CEO of Premier Aircraft. “This partnership will allow us to further broaden our scope of installation and repair services to include new product sales and complete panel upgrades.”

“Becoming a Garmin authorized dealer and service center will be a great complement to our array of aircraft maintenance and upgrade capabilities,” added Premier Aircraft’s V.P. and Director of Maintenance, Samuel Tavarez. “The ability to change avionics or do full panel upgrades while a customer’s aircraft is in for maintenance will save them time and money while enjoying the latest avionics capabilities.”

Along with being a factory-authorized sales and service provider for Garmin, Premier Aircraft is also an authorized service provider for Diamond Aircraft, Epic Aircraft, Textron Aviation (Beechcraft and Cessna), Mooney Aircraft, as well as Austro Engines, and Continental Aerospace Technologies piston and diesel engines.

In addition to selling Garmin’s entire line of avionics, Premier Aircraft is also an authorized dealer for its automotive, marine, recreational, personal electronics, and GPS products.