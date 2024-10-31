  • Subscribe
    1. Aircraft

    Thornton Aviation Installs First CDS/R to Universal InSight Conversion on a Falcon 900B Per the Dassault STC

    Oct. 31, 2024
    Thornton Aviation
    6723932754264e82158b87b3 Thornton Falcon900b Cockpit Upgrade After

    Thornton Aviation has used Dassault’s STC to integrate and install Universal Avionics InSight Integrated Flight Display system into a Falcon 900B. Dassault’s STC allows operators to upgrade to the four-display InSight system while maintaining the existing Honeywell flight management system (FMS).

    This project was unique due to the existing CDS/R displays installed in the aircraft. The STC does not directly cover a CDS/R to Insight conversion, but Thornton Aviation and Dassault tackled this challenge and delivered the aircraft to the customer squawk free.

    “Many Falcon 900B operators have invested significantly on upgrades to their existing Honeywell equipment to include CD-830 and the Mk II+ upgrades, which makes the Dassault STC a great option,” said Vince Russo, Thornton Aviation’s Director of Avionics.

    The InSight system replaces the aircraft’s display system/retrofit avionics with a fourth-generation integrated flight deck featuring four high-resolution displays and two touchscreen control displays, with a 3D synthetic vision system and associated digital maps.

     

    This project is the most recent in a series of firsts for Thornton Aviation. They recently performed the first Starlink installation on a Gulfstream 650, and they were the first to install Starlink on a Global 5000.

    AMG
    ian_dutton
    AMETEK MRO
    lee_robinson_askin_ekinci_ethan_weaving_at_muirhea