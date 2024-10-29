Safran Announces €1 Billion Investment to Expand Global MRO Network for LEAP Engines

Safran Aircraft Engines announced an investment plan of more than €1 billion for the development of its global maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) network to support the growing fleet of LEAP engines worldwide.

This significant investment will expand Safran’s MRO capabilities, enabling it to meet the anticipated increase in demand for LEAP aftersales services in the coming years. The LEAP engine, developed by CFM International (a joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace), entered service in 2016 and now powers nearly 4,000 narrowbody aircraft, including most new-generation Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX, and COMAC C919 airliners.

Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, stated, “The expansion of our global LEAP MRO network is in response to the tremendous success of this engine, which has been chosen by approximately 180 airlines worldwide. To keep pace with the expected increase in demand for aftersales support, we’re making unprecedented investments to scale up our global MRO network significantly. Geared toward delivering world-class industrial performance, our MRO network will be substantially expanded globally, enabling us to provide services where customers need them while minimizing the carbon footprint from our activities.”

These investments will allow Safran Aircraft Engines to handle 1,200 shop visits per year by 2028, covering:

New site in Brussels, Belgium (operational since early 2024).

New facility in Hyderabad, India (scheduled for 2025).

Second MRO shop in Querétaro, Mexico, with a new test platform (scheduled for 2026).

New facility in Casablanca, Morocco (scheduled for 2026).

Expansion of facilities in Villaroche and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France (scheduled for 2025 and 2026, respectively).

The investment also includes developing Safran's global engine part repairs network, including:

A new turbine blade repair facility in Rennes, France.

Expansion of the MRO shop in Querétaro, Mexico.

A planned acquisition of Component Repair Technologies, an American company.

To support this MRO network expansion, Safran Aircraft Engines plans to hire 4,000 people globally and establish local partnerships to ensure staff upskilling.

Nicolas Potier, Executive VP of Support & Services, added, “People are at the heart of this expansion, which is why we’ve launched an ambitious training plan aimed at fostering an international network spanning all the MRO job fields. By developing synergies among our MRO facilities, which are also located close to our other industrial sites, we’ll be optimally positioned to achieve best-in-class quality, safety, and industrial performance while reducing our carbon footprint.”