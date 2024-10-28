Wingwork Publicly Launches New Aircraft Maintenance Software

WingWork is excited to publicly launch its modern maintenance tracking platform. WingWork is a cloud-based software built for Part 91 and 135 mechanics with ease-of-use and comprehensiveness in mind, allowing operators to spend more time fixing and less time clicking. WingWork empowers aircraft mechanics through its modern and intuitive interface.

WingWork recognized the need for an end-to-end operating system built for maximum efficiency and functionality. The initial launch has features covering maintenance tracking, work orders, inventory control, invoice generation, logbook ingestion, and data entry.

WingWork has assembled a team of over 50 industry advisors, including maintenance personnel at operators and seasoned aviation experts. Matt Castellini, CEO of WingWork, reports, "Our network of advisors has been a crucial element to our success. They give us invaluable feedback on building a world-class tool to power the modern aircraft mechanic."

Mike Eddy from Stein's Aircraft Services states, "Customer feedback is actually implemented into WingWork. The platform gives us real hope as we begin our journey to ultimately move paperless."

WingWork is also announcing the hire of Rhiannon Silvashy as Executive Vice President Sales. Rhiannon is an accomplished leader in the Aviation and Maritime industries, who has 15+ years of experience deeply rooted in driving digital solutions and embracing technology to optimize efficiency, communication, and safety. She spent time in senior sales positions at Maintenance Software companies Veryon and Bluetail.

The WingWork team has ambitious plans for further product expansion driven by customer feedback. "The maintenance industry is ready for a 21st-century solution that will utilize cutting-edge technology widely adopted in other industries," said Karthik Srinivasan, WingWork's Chief Technology Officer. "We want to develop best-in-class software to help the maintenance industry make the transition from relying on manual processes to harnessing the power of next-generation technology."

WingWork's goal is to empower operators to better forecast maintenance events and associated costs, reducing downtime spent servicing their aircraft.