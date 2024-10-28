Aerospace Maintenance Council President John Goglia to Be Inducted into National Aviation Hall of Fame

The Honorable John Goglia, President of the Aerospace Maintenance Council and former National Transportation Safety Board member, was announced as one of six inductees in the 2025 class of the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Goglia’s profile on the enshrinement ceremony website cites many accomplishments from his decades-long career in the aviation industry as to why he deserves this honor. This includes his distinction as the first NTSB member to hold an FAA Airframe & Powerplant mechanic license, as well as his notable compassion for accident victims’ families that was the cornerstone of his time on the board.

“I was totally speechless, probably for the first time in my life,” Goglia said. “For a mechanic like me to be selected is amazing. It’s a guiding light for all the young people coming into the business. I came to the table as a mechanic. I am a mechanic. It’s unbelievable we can get up to that level. Those certificates can carry us a long way.”

Goglia also founded The Competition, an aviation maintenance skills competition that has become the premier event to celebrate and honor aviation technicians from around the world.

The enshrinement ceremony, which will also honor Frank D. Robinson, Phoebe Fairgrave Omlie, Lloyd W. “Fig” Newton, Mae Jemison and Julie Elizabeth Clark, will take place in Wichita, Kan., September 19, 2025.